Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reflected on his emotions on the tragic Bengaluru stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 victory celebration on June 4. The tragic incident occurred when a sea of fans had gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the success, and when the joy turned into tragedy as a stampede claimed 11 innocent lives while leaving many others injured. Recently, Kohli expressed his thoughts on the Bengaluru Stampede incident for the first time since June 4. RCB shared a post on their social handle X, where the Indian cricketer opened up about his Bengaluru stampede incident. RCB Release Details on ‘RCB Cares’ Initiative, IPL 2025 Champions Ensure ‘Commitment To Support Through Meaningful Action’ After Bengaluru Stampede.

Virat Kohli Reflects on Tragic Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebration

“Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your… pic.twitter.com/nsJrKDdKWB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 3, 2025

