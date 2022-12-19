Good news for Indian cricket fans as Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa are all set to feature in the upcoming International League T20 set to be held at UAE from January 13, 2023. Both the cricketers signed for the franchise Dubai Capitals; a franchise owned by the owners of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. ILT20 2023: Inaugural Season of International League T20 Set to Start From January 13 in Dubai.

Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa to Play for Dubai Capitals

𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 incoming at #DPWorldILT20 🔥 Here's welcoming the T20 legend Yusuf Pathan, who knows the art of hitting big sixes 👊 Can't wait to get started 🙌#ALeagueApart #DubaiCapitals #CapitalsUniverse #GMRGroup #GMRSports pic.twitter.com/2k0V3ioO1b — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) December 19, 2022

As classy as it gets at Dubai Capitals 😍 Here's welcoming 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐞 to our family, now eager to see a few dancing down-the-track shots at the Dubai International 🏟️#ILT20 #ALeagueApart #DubaiCapitals #CapitalsUniverse #GMRGroup #GMRSports | @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/XBLfgkGfFo — Dubai Capitals (@Dubai_Capitals) December 15, 2022

