Yuzvendra Chahal wished his wife Dhanashree Verma with an adorable 'I love you' message on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Taking to social media, the Indian leg-spinner, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, shared pictures of him and Dhanashree with the latter having decked up for the auspicious occasion. Karwa Chauth is a festival where women, who are married, pray for the long lives of their husbands. Dhanashree Verma Celebrates ‘Karwa Chauth’ With Yuzvendra Chahal in Heartwarming Video Call (Watch Video)

Yuzvendra Chahal's Says 'Love You' Dhanashree Verma on Karwa Chauth:

