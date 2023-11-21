India's squad was announced for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia which will begin from Thursday. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal couldn't make it to the team. Due to this, he shared a post on his social media account which just mentioned '😊' reaction. Chahal was also kept out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. India Squad Announced: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Five Match T20I Series Against Australia Starting From November 23

Social Media Post by Yuzvendra Chahal

😊 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)