Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards.

"The men's selection committee announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder who led Men in Blue in T20Is in many series this year, will miss out due to ankle injury sustained during the Cricket World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. For the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.

Sanju Samson does not find a place in the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma among others