Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

Agency News ANI| Nov 20, 2023 10:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- ICC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards.

"The men's selection committee announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Look At Best Fielders and Fielding Teams of the Competition.

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

Also Read | The Mighty Sixth: Decoding Australian Cricket Team's Road to Glory After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title.

Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder who led Men in Blue in T20Is in many series this year, will miss out due to ankle injury sustained during the Cricket World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh.

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. For the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.

Sanju Samson does not find a place in the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma among othermic-book-realm-watch-video-5575262.html"> This Unique Monochrome Cafe in Seoul Will Literally Transport You to Comic Book Realm (Watch Video) This Unique Monochrome Cafe in Seoul Will Literally Transport You to Comic Book Realm (Watch Video)

  • Festivals
    Amla Navami 2023 Wishes in Hindi: HD Images, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Wallpapers and SMS for Akshaya Navami Amla Navami 2023 Wishes in Hindi: HD Images, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Wallpapers and SMS for Akshaya Navami
  • Videos
    Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders Sam Altman And Greg Brockman To Lead Its Advanced AI Research Team Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders Sam Altman And Greg Brockman To Lead Its Advanced AI Research Team
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 20, 2023 10:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23
    Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- ICC)

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards.

    "The men's selection committee announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Look At Best Fielders and Fielding Teams of the Competition.

    The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

    The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

    Also Read | The Mighty Sixth: Decoding Australian Cricket Team's Road to Glory After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title.

    Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder who led Men in Blue in T20Is in many series this year, will miss out due to ankle injury sustained during the Cricket World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh.

    Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. For the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.

    Sanju Samson does not find a place in the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma among other youngsters, who were a part of India's gold-medal winning team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, are also in the squad.

    Suryakumar, Shreyas, Ishan Kishan and pacer Prasidh Krishna are the only players who featured in the Cricket World Cup this year. The seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are not in the team.

    India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 20, 2023 10:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Five-match T20I Series Against Australia from November 23
    Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- ICC)

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards.

    "The men's selection committee announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A Look At Best Fielders and Fielding Teams of the Competition.

    The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

    The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

    Also Read | The Mighty Sixth: Decoding Australian Cricket Team's Road to Glory After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title.

    Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder who led Men in Blue in T20Is in many series this year, will miss out due to ankle injury sustained during the Cricket World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh.

    Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. For the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.

    Sanju Samson does not find a place in the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma among other youngsters, who were a part of India's gold-medal winning team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, are also in the squad.

    Suryakumar, Shreyas, Ishan Kishan and pacer Prasidh Krishna are the only players who featured in the Cricket World Cup this year. The seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are not in the team.

    India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Portugal vs Iceland
    100K+ searches
    GST
    50K+ searches
    India vs Qatar
    50K+ searches
    Tata Technologies IPO
    50K+ searches
    Sam Altman OpenAI CEO
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Portugal vs Iceland
    100K+ searches
    GST
    50K+ searches
    India vs Qatar
    50K+ searches
    Tata Technologies IPO
    50K+ searches
    Sam Altman OpenAI CEO
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot