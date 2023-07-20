Zak Crawley is finally able to convert a good start into a big score as this time he completes his century in the Ashes 2023 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. He achieved the feat in just 93 balls, second fastest at the venue after Ian Botham. Crawley display a range of eye soothing strokes on the way to his hundred. Jonny Bairstow Catch Video: Watch England Wicketkeeper Grab Stunner to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023.

Zak Crawley Scores His 4th Test Century

HUNDRED FOR ZAK CRAWLEY!!!! Hundred from just 93 balls in the Ashes Test against Cummins, Starc, Hazelwood. A knock to remember in his career. pic.twitter.com/FxSgxHi9c6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)