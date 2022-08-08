India won bronze medal in the Men's Hockey Event at Commonwealth Games today in Birmingham. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a 0-7 defeat against Australia in the final match. With this silver, India finished their CWG 2022 campaign with 61 medals.

SILVER IT IS!! 🏑 Men in Blue🇮🇳 put up a valiant effort in their Final match against Australia. They settle with silver 🥈at the #CommonwealthGames2022. We wish them the very best for their future and hope to see them make a COMEBACK!!!👍#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/tulAr6Q1lZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

