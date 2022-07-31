Indian men's hockey team kicked off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in some style as they thrashed Ghana 11-0. Harmanpreet Singh scored three goals while Jugraj Singh netted a brace. Others also got themselves on the scoresheet in a dominating performance.

