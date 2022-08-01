In a close contest in the men's 81kg event in weightlifting, India's Ajay Singh missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the final. Singh was in contention for a medal till his last attempt in the Clean and Jerk round but failed to lift 180 kg. England's Chris Murray won the gold, Australia's Kyle Bruce won silver and bronze went to Canada's Nicolas Vachon.

