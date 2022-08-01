India's MD Hussamuddin reached last eight in the men's boxing 57kg event at Commonwealth Games 2022 today. The Indian boxer beat Bangladesh' Md Salim Hossain 5-0 in the round of 16 category in Birmingham.

🇮🇳 Mohammed Hussamuddin is through to the quarters! He wins by a unanimous decision against Bangladesh's Md Salim Hossain#CommonwealthGames Follow #B2022 LIVE: https://t.co/QJ1yuahwLc pic.twitter.com/l2XnQOKywm — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 1, 2022

