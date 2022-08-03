Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to the semifinals on Men's Featherweight category in Boxing at Commonwealth Games 2022. With this win, the Indian boxer assured himself of a bronze medal in the competition. He will be aiming to win gold or silver.

2️⃣MEDAL ASSURED FOR 🇮🇳 @Hussamboxer shows strong nerves of steel to clinch the bout by a split 4:1 decision and book his berth in the Last 4. Kudos on the win, champ! 💥👏@AjaySingh_SG @debojo_m @birminghamcg22#Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)