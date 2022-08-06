Mohit Grewal won a bronze medal in the men's 125kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5. He beat Aaron Johnson by fall to secure a podium finish.

Bronze Medal for Mohit:

Medal no 26 for Team 🇮🇳 as Mohit Grewal wins the 🥉 in the Men’s freestyle 🤼‍♀️ 125 KG category @birminghamcg22 #ekindiateamindia #b2022 pic.twitter.com/CS3hPOfSXo — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)