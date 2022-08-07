The Indian men's hockey team were all in praise for their women counterparts after the latter bagged a bronze medal with a win against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The men's team gave a rousing welcome to the women and clapped for them as they returned from the game.

