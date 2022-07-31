Malaysian badminton coach Hendrawan made a moving gesture after he gave his shoes to opposition player Samuel Ricketts, who suffered a shoe malfunction during their match at Commonwealth Games 2022. The sole of Ricketts' shoe came undone and Hendrawan approached him with his own shoe, which interestingly fit the player! Ricketts was competing against Ng Tze Yong when this happened.

Watch Video:

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇 It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

