The Indian cricket fraternity hailed D. Gukesh for scripting history by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess champion at the age of 18 years. The young grandmaster Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. D. Gukesh became the second Indian grandmaster after legendary Viswanathan Anand to clinch the prestigious title for his country. The teenager also shattered the record of great chess player Gary Kasparov, who held the youngest World Chess champion record since 1985. After scripting history, Indian cricketers congratulated Gukesh for making the country proud on the global stage. Emotional D Gukesh Hugs His Father, Cries After Scripting History By Beating Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 (Watch Videos).

VVS Laxman Congratulates D Gukesh

What a proud moment for India as 18-year-old Gukesh becomes the 18th world chess champion, the youngest ever. Incredible feat and a truly historic moment. pic.twitter.com/6mXMppZcYE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2024

Virender Sehwag Hails D Gukesh for Scripting History

Woww, you beauty Gukesh. At just 18, Gukesh Dommaraju becomes the youngest World Chess Champion ever. A great moment for us all and you are an inspiration, Gukesh pic.twitter.com/phAhHsIC8a — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane Congratulates Youngest World Chess Champion

Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. You’ve made the whole country very proud! 🇮🇳 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 12, 2024

'Extraordinary Achievement,' Says Harbhajan Singh

Congratulations to @DGukesh on an extraordinary achievement—winning the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship and making history as the youngest World Champion ever! Your dedication and brilliance continue to inspire the global chess community. #Chess#Championpic.twitter.com/OPlrZpwdr1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2024

'Proud of You,' Says Dinesh Karthik

Simply Incredible Gukesh, Mighty Proud of you. Youngest World champion ever, loss of words, keep going champ. 🏆#DingGukesh@DGukeshpic.twitter.com/9kmTECeBYr — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 12, 2024

Kuldeep Yadav React After D Gukesh Historic Win

Congrats @DGukesh on your historic World Chess Championship win! You’ve made the country proud. 🇮🇳♟️ pic.twitter.com/kaXlejvNCq — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)