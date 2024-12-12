The Indian cricket fraternity hailed D. Gukesh for scripting history by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess champion at the age of 18 years. The young grandmaster Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. D. Gukesh became the second Indian grandmaster after legendary Viswanathan Anand to clinch the prestigious title for his country. The teenager also shattered the record of great chess player Gary Kasparov, who held the youngest World Chess champion record since 1985. After scripting history, Indian cricketers congratulated Gukesh for making the country proud on the global stage. Emotional D Gukesh Hugs His Father, Cries After Scripting History By Beating Ding Liren to Win FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 (Watch Videos).

VVS Laxman Congratulates D Gukesh

Virender Sehwag Hails D Gukesh for Scripting History

Ajinkya Rahane Congratulates Youngest World Chess Champion

'Extraordinary Achievement,' Says Harbhajan Singh

'Proud of You,' Says Dinesh Karthik

Kuldeep Yadav React After D Gukesh Historic Win

