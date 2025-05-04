With the series tied 3-3, Game 7 saw the Denver Nuggets prevail over the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 to clinch their first-round Western Conference match and qualify for the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs. Aaron Gordon overshadowed Nikola Jokic, notching up 22 points over the latter's 16 points tally, to help the number four seed Denver Nuggets set up a Western Conference semifinal clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are seeded number one in the bracket. San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Steps Down; 76-Year-Old To Serve As NBA Team’s President.

Denver Nuggets Edge Past Los Angeles Clippers

🏆 PLAYOFF BRACKET 🏆 Denver advances to West Semis 👏 The #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google continue Sunday with 2 games on TNT! pic.twitter.com/znOCP00Nrm — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2025

