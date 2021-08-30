India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won Silver and Bronze respectively in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. With this India's medal tally at Paralympics 2020 reaches seven.

