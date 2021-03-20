The ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 is currently going on in Delhi and we have Divyansh Singh Panwar who won a Bronze Medal in 10 m air rifle.

ISSF Shooting World Cup: India's Divyansh Singh Panwar wins bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

