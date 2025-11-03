Ducati India is set to launch its new motorcycle in India today. The company has not yet revealed the model. Fans anticipate that it could be the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition. The company is likely to introduce its new bike with a V2 engine, featured in the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 model launched last week. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 was also launched with the same engine. 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Adventure Bike.

Ducati India New Bike Launching Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ducati India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)