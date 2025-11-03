Ducati has launched its two Streetfighter motorcycles in India at premium prices. The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced from INR 28,68,600 (ex-showroom), while the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is priced at INR 32,38,400 (ex-showroom). Both models are powered by a 1,103cc engine that is E20-compliant and produces 214hp at 13,500rpm and 120Nm at 11,250rpm. The new Streetfighter V4 features a redesigned full-LED headlamp, dual C-shaped tail lamps, and a reshaped 15.8-litre fuel tank for improved ergonomics. It also includes aerodynamic winglets that generate up to 14kg of downforce. Braking performance has been enhanced with Brembo Hypure calipers, while a 6.9-inch TFT display now provides advanced electronic rider aids and the new Race eCBS system. Tata Sierra SUV Launch Confirmed in India on November 25; Check Expected Price, Key Specifications and Features.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S Launched in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

