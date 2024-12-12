An emotional D Gukesh hugged his father and cried after he won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore on December 12. The 18-year-old outclassed reigning champion Ding Liren to come out on top 7.5-6.5. With this, D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion, breaking a record set by the legendary Garry Kasparov. In videos that have gone viral, the 18-year-old Gukesh was seen coming out of the arena and hugging his father Dr Rajinikanth while crying. D Gukesh's father, expectedly a proud man, was seen patting the back of his son who scripted history. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

Emotional D Gukesh Hugs Father, Cries After Winning FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

Another Angle of D Gukesh Hugging His Father After Winning World Chess Championship 2024

Gukesh is World Champion. This is the moment when he came out and met his father @DGukesh #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/PbMjBJDGRl — ICC chessclub.com (@chessclubICC) December 12, 2024

