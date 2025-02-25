After 15 games played, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC are nearly out of the ‘promotion’ equation. Looking to finish their season on strong note, both sides will face each other on February25. The Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC I-League 2024-25 Season

