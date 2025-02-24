New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) I-League side Namdhari FC were on Monday docked three points by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Inter Kashi on January 13.

Namdhari had lost 0-3 in the match played at their home ground at Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has decided to dock three points off Namdhari FC for fielding an ineligible player in Match 45 of the I-League 2024-25 against Inter Kashi, played on January 13, 2025, in accordance with Article 12.3.2 of the I-League 2024-25 Regulations," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The said match shall result in a forfeiture (0-3 loss) for Namdhari FC in accordance with Article 57 read with Article 26 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code."

Namdhari currently occupy sixth spot in the I-League table with 23 points from 16 matches, courtesy six wins, five draws and five losses.

