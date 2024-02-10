Aizawl FC will face off against Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Aim for Getting Back to Winning Against Winless Hyderabad FC.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

