Top seed Churchill Brothers will look to extend its lead with a win over bottom placed Aizwal FC in the I League 2024-25 match. The Aizwal FC vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 17. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizwal FC vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Aizwal FC vs Churchill Brothers will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Aizwal FC vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2024-25 Season

