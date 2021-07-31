Ajax academy player Noah Gesser has died due to a car accident on Friday evening. Ajax confirmed the news on their Twitter account. They wrote, "Ajax is deeply touched by the tragic death of youth player Noah Gesser. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and relatives."

Check tweet here:

Ajax is diep geraakt door het tragische overlijden van jeugdspeler Noah Gesser. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar zijn familie, vrienden en nabestaanden. 💔🕊️ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 31, 2021

