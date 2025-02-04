Al-Nassr 4-0 Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan and Mohammed Al-Fatil Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Registers Dominant Win

Saudi Pro League giants continued their dominance in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 season. Occupying the top four places in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Group B standings, the SPL (Saudi Pro League) teams nearly confirmed their places in the next round. Al-Nassr, one of those top sides registered its fifth win in the tournament with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Alhassan, and Mohammed Al-Fatil scoring goals for the side. Ali Alhassan opened the scoring while Mohammed Al-Fatil scored in the closing moments of the game. Ronaldo scored a brace with a towering header and a goal from the spot kick. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25

