Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered their first defeat since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year as they went down to Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers on November 17. Ronald Araujo opened the scoring for Uruguay in the 41st minute and Darwin Nunez's 87th minute strike ensured the win for Marcelo Bielsa's side in this match. Messi was part of the starting XI for Argentina but that did not have an impact for the reigning world champions. It was Argentina's first defeat since they shockingly went down to Saudi Arabia in the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022. Granit Xhaka Sets Swiss Record With 119th Appearance for Switzerland Men’s National Football Team, Achieves Feat Against Israel in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.

Argentina 0-2 Uruguay:

Argentina vs Uruguay Goal Video Highlights

