Lionel Messi scored after returning to the Argentina national team as his side defeated Venezuela 3-0 to continue their winning streak, on Saturday, March 26. Nicolas Gonzalez and Angel Di Maria were the other scorers for Argentina.

See Score:

¡Goleada de Argentina! 👏🔝 La Albiceleste se despidió de su gente con una gran victoria ante Venezuela por la Fecha 17 🔚 🇦🇷 3 🆚 0 🇻🇪 ⚽🇦🇷 N. González, A. Di María y L. Messi#EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/bN04fgQQAT — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 26, 2022

