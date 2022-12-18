Argentina and France are set to face each other in the quest of the ultimate prize of football, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. Ahead of the clash, both team release their official confirmed lineups. Argentina makes one change as Angel Di Maria, who missed the 2014 final set to start this match and replaces Leandro Paredes. France on the other hand, makes two changes. Adrien Rabiot, fit to play, returns in the eleven replacing Yousuf Fofana and Dayot Upamecano comes in place of Ibrahim Konate. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'Pathaan' of Football, Says Wayne Rooney In Reply to Shah Rukh Khan's Question!

Argentina Starting XI

France Starting XI

Voici le 1️⃣1️⃣ de départ pour notre 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 contre l'Argentine ⚔️🔥 Coup d'envoi 16h00 sur @TF1 📺 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘̀𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗨𝗦 💪#ARGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/99GpTLVJsF — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 18, 2022

