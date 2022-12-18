Wayne Rooney picked Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be the 'Pathaan' of football as he was responding to Shah Rukh Khan's question ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Shah Rukh was seated next to Rooney in the studio and was asked who the 'Pathaan' in football was to which the English football legend responded with the former Manchester United striker's name. 'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh Khan's next movie which is set to release next year. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Graphic That Compares His World Cup Journey to That of Lionel Messi Ahead of Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Wayne Rooney With Shah Rukh Khan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)