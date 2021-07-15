Former Netherlands star Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from football. He played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea in his career.

Beste voetbalvrienden, Ik heb besloten om te stoppen met mijn actieve voetbalcarrière. Een heel moeilijke keuze. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor alle hartverwarmende steun! Groetjes, Arjen pic.twitter.com/aAEdxdL5tU — Arjen Robben (@ArjenRobben) July 15, 2021

