Ousmane Dembele proved to be the difference-maker as PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, April 30. The Frenchman scored early on, in just the fourth minute of the match, with an assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with David Raya completely beaten and Arsenal found themselves on the backfoot. The Gunners threatened to mount a comeback, only for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny them. There weren't any more goals in the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semi-final first leg and the Gunners, who knocked out Real Madrid from the competition, would hope to bounce back in the second leg that is on May 8 at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona Targets European Title Hat Trick After Winning UEFA Youth League 2024–25 Final.

Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 Semi-Final Result

Paris win in North London 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/XoyjwEr8HN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 29, 2025

