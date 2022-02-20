Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were on target as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Saka and Smith Rowe scored both their goals in the second-half to help the Gunners win three crucial points in their race for a top-four finish.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Brentford Two excellent second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka see Arsenal over the line at Emirates Stadium#ARSBRE pic.twitter.com/265Fniyqu2 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2022

Watch Video Highlights of the Match Here:

🤔 Want to watch it all again? 🍿 Of course you do!#ARSBRE | Match highlights 📺 pic.twitter.com/CaY5T25PtY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2022

