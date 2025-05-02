Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Red Devils Ride on Bruno Fernandes's Brace To Win First-Leg Semifinal

Manchester United kept their hopes of a trophy alive when they overcame the Athletic Bilbao challenge in the UEFA Europa League 2024–25 first-leg semifinal, clinching the away tie by 0-3. United beat in-form Bilbao, thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes after Casemiro gave the club an early lead in the 30th minute, before the captain's brace gave the Red Devils a 3-0 lead by half-time. Manchester United will host Athletic Bilbao at home on May 9. Premier League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Late As Manchester United Hold Bournemouth to 1–1 Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

