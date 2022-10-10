Kwame Karikari and a late strike by Rahim Ali ensured that Chennaiyin FC walked off with full points from their match against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Monday, October 10. In front of a packed crowd at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the initial phases of the game as they took the lead through Manvir Singh, before a late comeback by Chennaiyin saw them win the match.

Chennaiyin FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)