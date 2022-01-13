Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao clash in Supercopa de Espana semifinal 2021-22 will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 14, 2022 (Friday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match would not be telecasted live in India. However, JioTV is likely to provide live streaming of the game.

