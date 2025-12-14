Babar Azam made his Big Bash League debut while playing for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers in BBL 2025-26. Babar was earlier signed by the Sixers when he made himself available for the BBL draft. In a run-curtailed encounter, Babar came out to open the batting for the Sixers. It was a game of 11 overs and as a result Babar had to go hard early. The Optus Stadium in Perth had pace and bounce and Babar was getting troubled by it. He tried to smash Brody Crouch down the ground flat batted but got a top edge and the ball just looped to the mid-on fielder. Babar Azam BBL Debut: Fans React After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed Cheaply During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Wicket Video

BABAR AZAM OUT FOR 2!#BBL15 pic.twitter.com/fqRiu8mewK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 14, 2025

