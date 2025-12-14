Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam played his maiden Big Bash League game on December 14, 2025, when Sydney Sixers took on Perth Scorchers away from home in the Optus Stadium in Perth in the season opener. The Sixers were put in to bat first and Babar came out to open for his side. It was a rain-curtailed game and both teams were set to play 11 overs each. Babar had to go hard from the start and he struggled against the bounce of the surface. Eventually he was dismissed for only 2 runs after playing 5 balls. Fans were disappointed with his debut and took to social media to react on it. On Which Channel BBL 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Big Bash League Matches Live Streaming Online?

