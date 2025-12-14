Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam played his maiden Big Bash League game on December 14, 2025, when Sydney Sixers took on Perth Scorchers away from home in the Optus Stadium in Perth in the season opener. The Sixers were put in to bat first and Babar came out to open for his side. It was a rain-curtailed game and both teams were set to play 11 overs each. Babar had to go hard from the start and he struggled against the bounce of the surface. Eventually he was dismissed for only 2 runs after playing 5 balls. Fans were disappointed with his debut and took to social media to react on it. On Which Channel BBL 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Big Bash League Matches Live Streaming Online?

'Bowlers Are Cooking Babar Azam'

Now Bowlers are cooking Zimbabar Babar Azam in BBL 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/oUTqg6c1Vj — ` (@KohliHood) December 14, 2025

'Babar Azam Should Pay For Playing T20 Leagues'

Babar Azam should pay for playing T20 leagues😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xl78J4zzUB — paty (@_midwicket) December 14, 2025

'Over Hyped'

The over hyped Babar Azam scored 2 in 5 balls in BBL, in a 11 over match 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NXg6U4coMo — CricPal (@AnupPalAgt) December 14, 2025

'This is Perth'

Babar Azam couldn't even hit the ball out of the circle.. Blud this is Perth, what were you even doing. Get out of my beautiful team. pic.twitter.com/WmfRV7mMfG — paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) December 14, 2025

'Babar Azam Choked'

He Was Online She Was Online Both Doesn't texted Each Other Ego Won Babar Azam Choked Again #BBL2025 pic.twitter.com/eYBf0XYwgh — ` A R Y A N (@aryannfr) December 14, 2025

'Debut Gone Wrong'

Fraud Babar Azam debut in BBL gone wrong 😂. #BBL pic.twitter.com/LOdEljvl7F — Chiku 👑 (@mrsnowwhite1000) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)