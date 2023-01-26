Barcelona continues to maintain their form across all competitions as after their victory in the Spanish Super Cup, they now make the semifinal stage of the Copa Del Rey 2022-23, edging past Real Sociedad riding on a winning goal from Ousmane Dembele. La Real were reduced to 10 men four minutes before half time when Brais Mendes got sent-off. But they shifted to a back-five defending deep in the second half and added to it, Takefusa Kubo's inspired performance against his former side meant Barcelona were facing occasional danger. One such opportunity saw an unforgivable miss from Alexander Sorloth, who was set up by Kubo and it turned the tide towards Barcelona, who despite not being able to create too many goalscoring opportunities, got their much-needed goal from a thunderous Ousman Dembele strike and proceed to the semifinals. You can watch goal video highlights here.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey 2022-23 Result Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)