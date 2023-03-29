Belgium, on Tuesday, beat Germany 3-2 in an international exhibition match to maintain their two-game winning streak. This win was their first victory over the Euro 2024 hosts since 1954. Both teams entered the game with an aim to recover from their shocking elimination at the group stage in FIFA World Cup in December, however, it was Belgium, who were eager to get the result as they scored two goals before half-time and added a third in the early stages of the second half. The hosts got their first goal from a penalty on the stroke of half-time and added another in the 88th minute. Lionel Messi Scores Hat-trick As Argentina Thump Curacao 7–0 in International Friendly.

A late rally, but it's defeat to Belgium in Cologne.#GERBEL 2-3 pic.twitter.com/Zi4kjoji6l — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 28, 2023

