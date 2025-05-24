With Inter Milan already leading their contest against Como 2-0, Napoli, who took on Cagliari, needed to win their tie to lift the Serie A 2024-25 trophy. Scott McTominay broke the deadlock, scoring a spectacular goal in the 41st minute, which Romelu Lukaku followed up by finding the net again in the 51st minute, to send fans at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona into a frenzy. Cagliari did not provide considerable fight to Napoli as Gli Azzurri went on to win their second Serie A title in the last three seasons, and their fourth Scudetto in club history. McTominay ended up winning Serie A Player of the Season, scoring 12 goals and making four assists. In contrast, Napoli boss Antonia Conte won his sixth Scudetto, having won three with Juventus and one with Inter Milan already before moving to Napoli. Serie A 2024–25 Results: Atalanta Secures UEFA Champions League Spot and Venezia Boosts Survival With Win Over Fiorentina.

Napoli Wins Serie A

Lo Scudetto torna a Casa…𝑨𝑮𝟒𝑰𝑵! Il Napoli è Campione d’Italia! 💙#AG4IN #ProudToBeNapoli pic.twitter.com/fK4KFaesAM — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)