Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal continued their fine form this season, beating Bodo/Glimt in an away contest in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, October 13. Saka's strike was enough for the Gunners to win the contest and find themselves at the top of the Group A standings. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Result:

✅ Job done in Norway 🙌 Thanks for the support as always, Gooners! pic.twitter.com/YwEwvpeNR1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2022

