The Spanish Grand Prix 2025 got hosted at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya at Barcelona on June 01, 2025. Oscar Piastri won the Spanish GP 2025 to establish a bigger lead in the Formula 1 World Championship. Ahead of the race, the who's who of the sporting world were present at the venue, including the likes of the England National Team footballers like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and also the England head coach Thomas Tuchel. Fans loved to see them enjoying the break watching F1 race and the pictures went viral on social media. Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Meets, Chats With Red Bull's Max Verstappen Ahead Of F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 (Watch Video).

England Footballers Along With Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Attend Spanish GP 2025

