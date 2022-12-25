After an extended break for the FIFA World Cup 2022 running till the Christmas, the English Premier League is finally set to resume from December 26, Boxing day. Teams return to footballing action in the English top-flight motivated and afresh after a set of mid-season friendlies. Currently Arsenal is leading in the table of the Premier League and Manchester City breathing on their neck. Boxing Day in England sees a set of top teams go against each other, This time it is no different. Check the schedule of Premier League on Boxing Day. EFL Cup 2022-23: Liverpool FC Lose 2-3 to Manchester City, Miss Out on Carabao Cup Quarterfinals Berth.

Premier League Schedule on Boxing Day 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)