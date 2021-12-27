It was quite an exciting Boxing Day for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka scored twice for Arsenal and led the team to a stunning 5-0 win over Norwich City in EPL 2021-22 match. With this, they continued to big for the upcoming season of the Champions League.

Highlights

🙌 Keep the festivities going, Gunners! 🍿 Watch all of the best moments from today’s game 👇 📺 Match highlights | Norwich 0-5 Arsenal#NORARS pic.twitter.com/fNRvdCXbRx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)