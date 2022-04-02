Chelsea were left stunned by an incredible Brentford comeback that saw the Premier League newcomers beat the hosts 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 2. Christian Eriksen scored in the 54th minute after Brentford had equalised in the 50th from Vitaly Janelt, who scored a brace. The other goal of this game was scored by Yoane Wissa. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-4 Brentford An unbelievable result for Brentford after initially falling behind to Antonio Rudiger’s wonder strike for Chelsea! They responded through Vitaly Janelt’s double, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa for a famous win at Stamford Bridge#CHEBRE pic.twitter.com/NVs8Oz0QGP — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2022

