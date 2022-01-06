Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup 2021-22 semifinal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Kai Havertz found the net for Thomas Tuchel's side with Ben Davies scoring an own goal for Tottenham. You can check video highlights of the game here.

