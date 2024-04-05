The crazy match started as Chelsea broke the deadlock to score goal number one in the match which was scored by Conor Gallagher in the 4th minute. Cole Palmer then scored a penalty which was awarded to Chelsea by Antony. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes fought back with a goal each in the 34th and 39th minutes. After this Garnacho struck again in the 67th minute to give Manchester United a one-goal lead despite Chelsea having the major possession of the ball. Then came the late drama as Cole Palmer scored his second penalty of the match in the stoppage time and another minute later he gave Chelsea the lead by completing his hat-trick. Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Reclaim Top Spot on EPL Points Table.

Chelsea 4–3 Manchester United

