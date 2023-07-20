Chelsea got their pre-season tour of the USA started in style with a thumping 5-0 win over Wrexham in a friendly match. Ian Maatsen scored a brace, while goals from Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell ensured that a dominant victory came the way of Mauricio Pochettino's team. Chelsea next take on fellow Premier League side Brighton on July 22. Oriol Romeu Signs Three-year Deal with FC Barcelona, Ace Midfielder Return to Club After 12 years.

Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham

